LMS chief executive Chadbourne to leave firm

Nick Chadbourne, chief executive of LMS, will step down from his position after a decade at the helm of the conveyancing services company.

He is credited for playing a central role in transforming the business, driving greater collaboration across key stakeholders, while improving customer outcomes.

Chief operating officer Ian Robinson, who has been with LMS for more than 20 years, has been made interim CEO while the board looks for a permanent successor.

Chadbourne (pictured) said: “Looking back over the past 10 years, I feel incredibly proud of what we’ve built at LMS. We have continuously strengthened and expanded what LMS does, while investing in the broader capabilities needed to make the home moving experience better for everyone – and I believe that work is now genuinely beginning to change the industry.

“After 10 years, this feels like the right moment for me personally, and for LMS, for someone else to take the business forward and drive it to the next level. I leave knowing the company will continue to go from strength to strength.”

And he added: “For the first time in a three decades I have the opportunity to take some time out to reflect, and reset. I expect my future will involve helping businesses in some form.”

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Robinson said he, along with the senior leadership team, will work to provide continuity across the business while working with shareholders to support a smooth transition.

He added that the firm’s strategic priorities remained unchanged.

He said: “We continue to make strong progress with Panel Link, Remortgage, Select, and Confirmly, which are all designed to make the home buying and selling journey more secure and faster. The National Property Transaction Network is delivering a step change in how property transactions are conducted in the UK across all stakeholders.”