LBG, Connells and LMS team up to deliver digitial home buying service

Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) has partnered with estate agency group Connells and conveyancing provider LMS to launch a digital home buying service that promises to cut out weeks of waiting for movers.

The partnership marks the first phase of a national network of agents, lenders, conveyancers, and surveyors that will deliver an end‑to‑end digitally enabled home sale and purchase journey.

In Q1, it took almost four-and-a-half months to progress from agreeing a sale to the exchange of contracts, a rise of seven days compared to Q1 2025, according to data firm TwentyCi.

The digital homebuyer service has been developed to eliminate the points of frustration and cut weeks of waiting and uncertainty from the process.

LBG said among the issues buyers and sellers face are being asked to provide the same information multiple times, the late discovery of issues that cause delays or the transaction to fall through, and long periods of uncertainty.

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Digital capture

The digital home buying service wants to move critical checks earlier in the process and share results digitally between parties using LMS’ National Property Transaction Network (NPTN), a shared data-exchange platform.

Objectives of the service include making sellers ready earlier in the process with property, identification and material information captured digitally upfront by platform provider Moverly. The source of buyers’ funds, checked by Armalytix, will be made earlier in the process and checks such as identity verification will be required only once. Meanwhile, searches normally completed during the conveyancing process will be provided with the property listing.

The service will be provided for residential sale and purchase transactions within England and Wales, involving Connells branches, LMS panel conveyancers, and LBG as the lender.

Using LMS’ NPTN, property, identity, and financial information can be captured once and then reused by all parties involved in the transaction.

The network is already operational and built on agreed standards aligned to the Property Data Trust Framework (PDTF), enabling adoption at scale.

The service is supported by Moverly, Novus Strategy, Credas, TM Group and Armalytix, the financial intelligence provider.

Frances Cassidy, head of strategic and technology partnerships at LBG, said: “Transforming the home buying journey is about making one of the most important transactions in a customer’s life simpler, faster and more transparent. Our work with Connells Group and LMS shows what’s possible when estate agents, conveyancers and brokers work closely together, creating a more joined‑up experience and greater certainty for everyone involved.”

Steve Reed, Housing Secretary, said: “I’m pleased to see Lloyds Banking Group, Connells Group and LMS showing what’s possible by getting the right information to the right people earlier, cutting the delays and uncertainty that make moving home so stressful.”