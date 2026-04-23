Industry invited to complete IMLA and AMI’s ED&I survey

The mortgage and protection industry has been invited to take part in an equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) survey.

The ED&I Viewpoint 2026 survey, which launches today, is part of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) and the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI’s) Working in Mortgages initiative.

This year’s survey will expand upon the research of the 2021 study, which generated a comprehensive overview of the experiences of the mortgage and protection industry’s workforce.

It aims to examine the progress made in the last five years, identifying areas of meaningful change alongside those where further improvement is needed. The survey also aims to highlight the practical steps needed to bolster inclusivity, sustainability and representation in the industry.

The drive is being supported by Skipton Building Society, Santander for Intermediaries, Aldermore Bank and United Trust Bank (UTB).

Stephanie Charman, managing director of the AMI, said: “The 2021 D&I Viewpoint gave us a rare, unfiltered insight into what it really feels like to work in this industry, and some of those experiences were difficult to read.

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“We’ve seen encouraging signs of change since then, but we can’t assume the job is done. If we genuinely want to build a profession that is open, inclusive and reflects the customers we serve, we have to keep listening.

“At its heart, the 2026 ED&I Viewpoint research is about building a complete picture of our industry today: what’s working well, what’s changing, and where we can do better. That only happens if we hear from as many different people as possible.

“Whatever your role, background or perspective, I would strongly encourage you to take a few minutes to complete the survey and make your voice heard.”

Nicola Goldie, chair of Working in Mortgages and deputy chair of the IMLA, added: “This research provides an important opportunity to take stock of where the industry stands today and to ensure future priorities are grounded in robust, industry-wide insight.

“The results will help firms across the industry to make informed decisions on shaping workplace culture, attracting talent and ensuring the long-term sustainability of their businesses in a market that continues to evolve.

“Having a clearer understanding of where we are now will help direct focus and investment to those areas where they can have the greatest impact.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the findings, and, crucially, to turning that insight into action. Through Working in Mortgages, we are well-placed to build on this research and drive meaningful, practical change across the sector.”