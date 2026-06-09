Nationwide trims product transfer rates

Nationwide has trimmed its product transfer rates by 0.12%, allowing existing borrowers to access rates starting from 4.56%.

The reductions apply to two-, five- and 10-year fixed rate deals.

For borrowers with 40% equity, they can access two- and five-year fixed rates of 4.56% and 4.59% respectively. An arrangement fee of £999 applies to both deals.

At 75% loan to value (LTV), a fee-free five-year fixed rate at 4.83% is available.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s head of mortgage products, said: “We’re making these latest rate cuts to support existing customers as they come to the end of their current deal. Together with our pricing pledge – ensuring switcher rates will be the same or lower than the remortgage equivalents – it reflects our commitment to helping our customers secure the best possible rate on a new mortgage deal.”

Last month, the building society posted gross mortgage lending of £45.8bn, a rise of 2.5% year-on-year.