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Recognise Bank undergoes decisive brand refresh

Recognise Bank undergoes decisive brand refresh
Rosie Murray-West
Written By:
Posted:
June 10, 2026
Updated:
June 10, 2026
Recognise Bank, the SME property lending bank, has unveiled a new brand positioning centred around being ‘The Decisive Bank’, reflecting its commitment to helping brokers and SMEs secure faster, clearer lending decisions.

Yesterday, the bank announced that it had surpassed £500m in lending, growing its loan book by more than 45% in the past 12 months after opening an operations centre in Milton Keynes. Customer deposits now exceed £600m.

Recognise Bank offers residential and commercial bridging finance alongside commercial mortgages, supporting SMEs and property professionals across the UK. Since launch, the bank has supported more than 350 borrowers. It was founded to provide lending and savings solutions designed around the needs of small and medium-sized businesses.

Simon Bateman (pictured), CEO of Recognise Bank, said of the brand refresh: “Time and again, we hear the same thing from brokers and SMEs. They want clarity. They want certainty. And above all, they want decisions from banks, and that’s what sits behind our new positioning as The Decisive Bank.

“Our growth demonstrates there is strong demand for a specialist lender that combines expertise with a pragmatic, relationship-led approach. The Decisive Bank is more than a strapline, it reflects how we work, how we support customers and the experience we want every broker and borrower to have when dealing with Recognise.”

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