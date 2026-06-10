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The Cambridge relaunches interest-only fixed rate mortgages

The Cambridge relaunches interest-only fixed rate mortgages
Rosie Murray-West
Written By:
Posted:
June 10, 2026
Updated:
June 10, 2026
The Cambridge Building Society has relaunched a selection of fixed rate mortgage products, which it said are designed to give homebuyers and homeowners more choice and certainty, including options for customers looking for interest-only mortgages.

The range includes interest-only two- and five-year fixed rate products available up to 70% loan to value (LTV) at 5.44% and 5.54% respectively.

A repayment option of the two-year fixed rate is also available up to 80% LTV.

Dan Barker (pictured), product and propositions manager at The Cambridge, said: “We know that choosing the right mortgage can feel like a big decision, especially when people are balancing rising household costs and planning for the future.

“By relaunching these fixed rate products, we want to give customers more choice, more certainty and the confidence to take their next step, whether they are buying a home, remortgaging or looking for greater flexibility in how they borrow.”

The relaunch reflects The Cambridge’s continued focus on helping customers find mortgage options that suit their needs, with a range designed to offer flexibility and reassurance in a changing market.

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Last month, Cambridge Building Society relaunched a number of mortgages in its buy-to-let (BTL) and residential ranges. This included the reintroduction of five-year fixes to its BTL range, including limited company, expat and holiday let options up to 80% LTV. No stress rate is applied to five-year fixed BTL deals with an interest cover ratio (ICR) of 140% or, for limited company BTL, 125%.

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Cambridge Building Society
fixed rate
interest-only

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