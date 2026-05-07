Santander and HSBC tweak rates; The Cambridge relaunches range – round-up

Santander has made a series of rate cuts across its mortgages and increased pricing on one deal.

The rate changes will come in on 11 May.

All of its 10-year fixed rates for first-time buyers will be lowered by up to 0.15% and selected homemover mortgage deals will be lowered by around the same amount.

Reductions of 0.19% will be made to remortgages, including large loans, while all fixed rates for buy-to-let (BTL) purchase and remortgage will be cut by up to 0.23%.

Santander’s two-year tracker mortgage rates for first-time buyers and homemovers will be cut by up to 0.5%, and large loan options for remortgage and homemovers by up to 0.4%.

Selected two-, three- and five-year fixed product transfers for residential borrowers will be cut by up to 0.15% and all two- and five-year fixed BTL product transfers by as much as 0.23%.

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A rate increase of 0.05% will be applied to its first-time buyer two-year fix at 85% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee, including new build.

Further, Santander will add fixed and tracker rates at 60% and 75% LTV for first-time buyers, including new build.

HSBC cuts residential and BTL rates

HSBC has also announced rate reductions, live from 8 May.

This will include selected residential and BTL mortgage rates across UK residential first-time buyer, homemover, remortgage and borrowing more or switching deals.

Changes will also be made to BTL purchase, remortgage and borrowing more or switching rates for UK borrowers and selected international borrower remortgages for residential and BTL.

The Cambridge relaunches mortgages

The Cambridge Building Society has relaunched a number of mortgages to its BTL and residential ranges.

This includes the reintroduction of five-year fixes to its BTL range, including limited company, expat and holiday let options up to 80% LTV.

No stress rate is applied to five-year fixed BTL deals with an interest cover ratio (ICR) of 140% or, for limited company BTL, 125%.

Elsewhere, the mutual has released another discounted product to its standard residential range and a two-year fix to its shared ownership offering.