HSBC and TSB reduce rates – round up

HSBC has reduced mortgage rates by as much as 0.11% on selected deals.

For first-time buyers, the fee-free two-year fix at 60% loan to value (LTV) has been reduced by 0.07% to 4.78%. This comes with £250 cashback, which rises to £600 for energy-efficient homes.

At 85% LTV, the fee-free two-year fix has been cut by 0.09% to 4.93%. This deal comes with £350 cashback, which rises to £700 for energy-efficient homes.

Meanwhile, the two-year tracker at 90% LTV with a £999 fee has been reduced by 0.08% to 4.71%.

Across its purchase deals, the two-year fix at 90% LTV with a £999 fee has been cut by 0.1% to 4.81%, and the fee-free option has been reduced by 0.11% to 5.06%.

HSBC has also lowered selected two- and five-year fixed and tracker buy-to-let (BTL) rates.

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Changes came into effect on 10 June.

Last week, the bank lowered mortgage rates and cashback incentives.

TSB lowers selected mortgage rates

TSB has made several rate reductions, with its two-year fixed purchase rates falling by as much as 0.1% and five-year fixes by up to 0.15%.

Its two-year fixed remortgages up to 75% LTV have been cut by up to 0.2%, while three-year fixed alternatives have been reduced by as much as 0.25%.

Five-year fixed remortgages have also fallen by up to 0.25%.

For BTL and portfolio BTL, two- and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage rates up to 75% LTV have gone down by 0.1%, as have residential two-, three- and five-year fixed product transfer rates up to 75% LTV.

TSB has also made cuts of up to 0.1% across its additional borrowing residential rates up to 75% LTV, on fixed terms of two, three and five years.