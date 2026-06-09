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Recognise Bank surpasses £500m lending milestone

Recognise Bank surpasses £500m lending milestone
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
June 9, 2026
Updated:
June 9, 2026
Recognise Bank has surpassed £500m in lending, growing its loan book by more than 45% in the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, deposits have exceeded £600m.

The milestone follows the opening of the bank’s Milton Keynes operations centre and reflects continued demand for its lending services.

Recognise Bank offers residential and commercial bridging finance alongside commercial mortgages, supporting SMEs and property professionals across the UK. Since launch, the bank has supported more than 350 borrowers. It was founded to provide lending and savings solutions designed around the needs of small and medium-sized businesses.

Simon Bateman, chief executive of Recognise Bank, said: “Hitting such a significant lending milestone as a £500m loan book charts yet another stage of our growth journey, as we seek to support more and more savers and SME borrowers by delivering certainty and services that customers can trust time and time again.

“Our lending pipeline has never been healthier, which is a testament to the relationships our team has built with brokers and partners, and we look forward to growing the bank further and providing savings and lending products that meet more and more customers’ needs.”

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