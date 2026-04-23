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Market Harborough BS meets landmark £1m in community giving

Market Harborough BS meets landmark £1m in community giving
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
April 23, 2026
Updated:
April 23, 2026
Market Harborough Building Society has confirmed that it has committed £1m to local good causes over the past three years.

The mutual’s Thrive! programme has had a significant influence on its lending operations, with Market Harborough Building Society saying it has aided with members’ long-term financial confidence, informed decision-making and bolstered local resilience.

The idea for the Thrive! programme began three years ago, when the firm assessed whether its community support was fully reflective of its stance as a lender. Thrive! was created to deliver greater help for customers and communities alike.

To mark its inception, the mutual donated £100,000 to local food banks in January 2023. In the years since, the programme has evolved further, and the mutual’s latest drive, Thrive! Forward, is aimed specifically at supporting younger people. The programme concentrates on mental wellbeing, employability skills and financial resilience and is supporting in excess of 1,300 younger people currently.

The mutual has also invested in everyday community needs, including providing assistance for families navigating cost-of-living pressures and opening up its head office as a community hub.

Iain Kirkpatrick (pictured), chief executive of Market Harborough Building Society, said: “Reaching £1m is something we are incredibly proud of, but it is not about the number. It is about what that investment makes possible for the people and communities we serve. As a mutual, our success is shared. Every savings account, every mortgage and every decision we make feeds back into helping our customers and communities thrive.”

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