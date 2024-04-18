You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest sees ‘fruits of its labour’ in H2

by:
  • 18/04/2024
  • 0
LendInvest sees ‘fruits of its labour’ in H2
LendInvest has reported an improvement in its financial performance during the second half of 2023 in a trading update.

Posted ahead of the publication of its full-year results for the year ending 31 March, which will be in July, the specialist lender and platform provider said business picked up in the latter part of the period. 

LendInvest’s platform assets under management (AUM) rose by 7.6% year-on-year (YOY) to £2.78bn, and by 3.3% in H2 to £2.69bn. 

The firm attributed this growth to its mortgage division, saying 83% of its platform AUM was now off balance sheet. 

LendInvest said there was a noticeable rise in recovery in Q4, with a 106% quarter-on-quarter (QOQ) growth in buy-to-let (BTL) applications and a 96% surge in offers. 

This resulted in a 102.5% increase in completions from Q3 to Q4, as the lender enhanced its pricing agility, improved its operating capacity and launched its mortgages portal. 

 

LendInvest mortgages portal enhancement

LendInvest said its mortgages portal, which consolidates residential, BTL and short-term mortgages into one platform, drove cost efficiencies through increased automations. 

Its headcount cost run rate was reduced by a quarter, while it maintained its operating and origination capacity, the firm said. 

The portal aims to streamline the mortgage process from application to offer. LendInvest said the time it took brokers to retrieve case information had been sped up by 80%, and a full application could be submitted in fewer than five minutes.

There is also a product transfer process that allows quick product switching. 

LendInvest said the portal allowed the firm to make pricing changes three times faster and reduced its time out of the market. 

 

Optimised balance sheet 

LendInvest’s third-party managed funds under management increased by 14.5% annually to £4.12bn. 

The firm said it optimised its balance sheet primarily through the sale of its residual economic interest in Mortimer BTL 2023-1, a residential-backed mortgage securitisation compiled of BTL loans originated by LendInvest. 

This raised £410m. 

LendInvest said the closure of new separate account mandates at a value of £700m also helped optimise its balance sheet. 

 

‘Beginning to see the fruits of our labour’ 

Rod Lockhart, chief executive of LendInvest, said 2023 had been a “tale of two halves” for the firm. 

He said: “The first half was characterised by significant internal restructuring – we prioritised liquidity, balance sheet flexibility, and reducing our cost base – crucial steps towards securing the financial health of the business. In the second half of the year, we are now beginning to see the fruits of our labour. The benefits of our early-year actions are becoming apparent, and we’re experiencing a turnaround in the operating environment. 

“Throughout the year, despite the broader challenges, we’ve continued to make progress against our long-term strategic goals. Our adaptability in response to dynamic market conditions and commitment to our customers are underscored by our ongoing product innovation and the evolution of our proprietary next-gen technology.” 

Lockhart added: “The launch of the LendInvest mortgages portal marks significant progress in our roadmap, seamlessly integrating our entire mortgage suite into one unified platform. This development has transformed our operations in the mortgages division, significantly enhancing efficiency for both our customers and internal teams. 

“There are also encouraging signs in the broader market landscape, and our achievement of a record number of buy-to-let offers in February reflects the robust demand and confidence in our product offerings and service. As we move forward, our sights are firmly set on bolstering these efforts, with a clear focus on driving towards our goal of returning to profitability during full-year 2025.” 

Looking forward, LendInvest said its return to profitability was reliant on easing financial conditions, mortgage market activity and opportunities in the BTL sector. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.