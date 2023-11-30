You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest completes £410m securitisation

  • 30/11/2023
Mortgage platform LendInvest has completed its fifth and largest securitisation of £410m of UK prime buy-to-let mortgages in an over-subscribed residential mortgage backed security (RMBS).

The transaction, called Mortimer BTL 2023-1, increases the firms’s funds under management to £4.2bn and it has lent over £6bn of property finance to UK borrowers since 2008.

The process will be used to back the company’s buy-to-let and residential products.

National Australia Bank and Lloyds acted as joint arrangers. Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Lloyds, National Australia Bank Limited, Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint lead managers.

Rod Lockhart, chief executive officer of LendInvest, said: “I am delighted to announce the completion of this transaction, which is our fifth and largest securitisation since we started our RMBS programme in 2019.

“This achievement is particularly significant in the current market, and it demonstrates the continued attractiveness of this asset class.”

Miray Muminoglu, head of securitised products group and FIG DCM at Lloyds, added: “Having put in place the warehouse facility back in September 2022, we are very pleased to have assisted LendInvest to come to the market with this highly successful RMBS transaction.

Rahni Soliman, global head of capital markets originations at National Australia Bank Limited, said: “National Australia Bank was pleased to act as co-arranger and joint lead manager on the latest Mortimer 2023-1 term transaction, this being the largest transaction for the Mortimer shelf to date, and a very successful return to the RMBS market.”

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

