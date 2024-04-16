You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money adds BTL portfolio exclusives and adjusts rates

by:
  • 16/04/2024
  • 0
Virgin Money adds BTL portfolio exclusives and adjusts rates
Virgin Money has launched buy-to-let (BTL) portfolio and residential remortgage products within its exclusive range.

This offering from Virgin Money includes a Fix and Switch fee-saver option for BTL portfolio borrowers with a two-year early repayment charge (ERC) period. There is a five-year fix at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 5.59% and an equivalent deal at 75% LTV with a rate of 5.69%. 

For corresponding deals with a £1,495 fee, the option at 60% LTV has a rate of 5.14%, while the 75% LTV option is priced at 5.29%. 

The residential remortgage fee-saver product is fixed for five years and available at 75% LTV with a 4.69% rate. It offers a free valuation and free legals. 

 

Rate changes 

Virgin Money will also be tweaking its rates, with some increases and reductions. 

Its Fix and Switch purchase product rates will increase by up to 0.1% and start from 5.18%, while Fix and Switch remortgage pricing will rise by 0.05% and start from 4.94%. 

Its BTL Fix and Switch product at 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee will be increased by 0.05% to 4.94%. 

Additionally, Virgin Money will rate its two-year fixed purchase rates with a £995 fee up to 85% LTV by as much as 0.15%. 

Reductions include its two- and five-year fixed BTL mortgages with a 1% fee, which will be cut by 0.07% to start from 4.52%. 

These products were added to the Virgin Money offering at the start of the month. 

Its five-year fix for BTL borrowers at 60% LTV with a 3% fee will be reduced by 0.08% to 4.09%. 

Virgin Money’s five-year fixed exclusive remortgage product at 75% LTV with a £895 fee will go down from 4.59% to 4.54%. 

Changes will apply from 16 April. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.