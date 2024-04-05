Virgin Money adds exclusives; Atom cuts commercial rates – round-up

Virgin Money has launched exclusive buy-to-let (BTL) and remortgage deals and changed several rates.

The lender has released a range of exclusive BTL purchase and remortgage deals with a 1% fee.

This includes a five-year fixed rate at 80% loan to value (LTV), priced at 4.99%, along with portfolio products at 60% and 75% LTV on both two- and five-year fixed rate terms. Pricing begins from 4.74%.

Virgin Money has also brought out an exclusive residential greener purchase fee-saver with £500 cashback. It is a five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV at 4.82%. It is available for new-build properties with an energy rating of A or B.

The firm has added exclusive residential remortgage products with an £895 fee, a five-year fixed rate at 65% LTV at 4.49% and at 75% LTV at 4.59%.

The lender has also increased the five-year fixed rate fee-saver at 95% LTV by 0.03% to 5.22%.

On the shared ownership side, purchase two- and five-year fixed rates at 85% and 90% LTV have been reduced by 0.1%, with rates starting from 4.59%.

Its BTL exclusive Fix and Switch at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee has gone up by 0.05% to 5.09%.

Greener new build fixed rates at 65%, 75% and 85% LTV have decreased by 0.05%, and its five-year fixed rate fee-saver cashback at 90% LTV has reduced to £300.

Its £1m-plus two- and five-year fixed rate exclusives at 75% LTV have decreased by up to 0.09%, with rates starting from 4.7%.

Atom slashes commercial rates

Atom Bank has lowered commercial rates, with variable rates beginning from 2.08% above the base rate for loans at 45% LTV. Commercial fixed rate mortgages start at 6.2%.

The lender offers commercial mortgages up to 75% LTV for loan sizes up to £1m, while larger loans of more than £1m can be obtained up to 70% LTV. The range includes Business Banking Secured Loans (BBSL) and Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS) products.

Tom Renwick, head of business lending at Atom Bank, said: “Atom Bank is a dedicated supporter of small businesses, so as the cost of funds have changed, it is important to reflect that in our variable rate pricing.

“With inflation continuing to fall, and speculation growing around potential base rate reductions, variable rates will continue to hold an appeal for business borrowers.”