UTB makes trio of promotions

United Trust Bank (UTB) has promoted Chris Pedlar, Jigar Patel and Hannah Oades to “ensure tailored support is given to introducers as the bank continues to grow distribution”.

Pedlar and Patel will become UTB’s heads of specialist distribution for the North and South respectively, with Oades taking on the role of head of clubs and networks.

Pedlar and Patel will be responsible for intermediary sales from packaging partners and will be the primary points of contact for key broker accounts. They will also look to “build and maintain key existing relationships”.

They will have regular strategic meetings with companies to ensure that there is a “clear collaborative plan to drive continual improvements to service and quality”.

Pedlar has worked at UTB for around seven years, joining as a business development manager (BDM) before taking on the role of key accounts manager.

Prior to that, he was a BDM at Evolution Money, and has also held adviser roles at Brytannic Extra Finance and Compass Finance.

Patel has been with UTB for about nine years, initially as a key accounts manager for specialist mortgages, and then as head of key accounts.

Before that, he was an underwriter at Central Trust for around 10 years, and before that, worked at Barclays for a year.

Oades will manage the “strategic development of club and network accounts”, which is a channel that the bank has grown in the past year.

She will “drive further growth and take management oversight of developing new relationships”.

Oades has been with UTB for around three years, coming to the firm as a key account manager and then taking on the role of corporate account manager.

Before that, she worked at Twenty7tec for two years, and previously was senior account manager at U4L for fewer than six months.

All will continue to report to Caroline Mirakian, director of sales and marketing for mortgages at UTB.

Mirakian said: “Chris, Jigs and Hannah have had a brilliant last year and made substantial contributions to the development of UTB’s mortgage business. Their new roles recognise their hard work and expand their responsibilities, giving them new challenges and incentives to maintain the tremendous progress they have made.

“UTB loves its brokers, and so building scalable support to our introducers as we grow, is critical to our service proposition.”