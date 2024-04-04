You are here: Home - News -

Paragon makes trio of promotions in sales team restructure

by:
  • 04/04/2024
Paragon has promoted Holly Morrison to national account manager, with Andy Rudkin and Sam Debenham taking on senior business development manager (BDM) roles as part of a sales team restructure.

Morrison will work closely with fellow national account manager Sally Wright, and she will work to “strengthen Paragon’s relationships with mortgage networks and clubs at a national level”.

Morrison has been with Paragon for nearly six years as a regional sales manager for Scotland, and before that, she was at Scottish Building Society for around five years, initially as an executive assistant and then as BDM.

Rudkin and Debenham will continue to cover their respective areas but will assist the rest of the sales team, which includes helping with complex cases.

Rudkin has been with Paragon for 18 years and is a regional sales manager for the South West. Prior to that, he was a BDM at Praxis for nearly two years and also worked as a BDM at Legal and General for around two years.

Debenham has worked at Paragon for four years and was a regional sales manager for the East of England.

Before that, he worked at Commercial Trust for around four years, initially as a buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage broker, then as a BTL sales manager, and then as a BTL and commercial sales manager.

Louisa Sedgwick (pictured), Paragon’s commercial director for mortgages, said: “Since I joined Paragon, I have been delighted to be working with a really talented team and cherish these great people.

“I think it’s important to have strong leadership across the business, so we’re promoting our existing employees and giving our team lots of opportunity to support their colleagues, and in turn benefit from mentoring, training and exposure to new experiences.

“This will form part of their individual personal development plans that we’re putting in place to really nurture the knowledge and skills they have and provide them with clear career progression.”

