Deadline extended for Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter survey

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has extended the deadline for completing its annual survey.

The deadline for the survey, which focuses on mental health and wellbeing, has been extended by a week.

The deadline will now be Friday 11 July, having moved from 4 July.

The survey, which is anonymous, is intended to garner insights into the mental health-related experiences of mortgage professionals, including brokers, administrators, senior leadership, business development managers (BDMs) and lenders. Responses to the survey can help to influence future wellbeing initiatives, as well as impacting the support that firms and the wider industry offer to people.

It takes fewer than five minutes to complete the MIMHC survey and it is open to anyone who works within the UK mortgage and property finance industry.

Responses are strictly confidential and the aggregated results will be shared in the summer to help companies benchmark and improve their approach to wellbeing.

To complete the MIMHC survey, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mimhc2025

Jason Berry, co-founder of the MIMHC and director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “We’ve seen fantastic levels of engagement already – but we know that June has been a particularly busy month and many have not had the chance to take part. By extending the deadline, we’re making sure more voices can be heard. The insights we gain from this survey are instrumental in driving meaningful change across the sector.”

For more information about the MIMHC and how your firm can support better wellbeing outcomes, visit www.mimhc.org.uk.