Crystal appoints Jason Berry as sales and marketing director

Jason Berry has been named as group sales and marketing director at Crystal Specialist Finance (CSF).

He initially joined the business as interim group sales director at the start of the year but has now accepted the permanent and expanded role, as well as a place on the executive team.

Berry (pictured) has helped steer the company through the recent challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the packager said.

In his new role he will lead the CSF field and telephone sales teams plus take responsibility for distribution and sales strategy.

He will also take on the company’s established marketing function where he will work alongside industry consultant, Paul Hunt.

Berry previously held the role of director of sales at fintech insurance specialist Uinsure from 2012 to 2019, before which he led the sales channel for Platform Homeloans.

He said: “This year has been a tale of two halves, with sales records set in Q1 followed by survival and pivot in Q2.

“During this time, I have been incredibly impressed with Crystal’s leadership team and observed thoughtful and well-considered decision making throughout, making it an easy decision to take a permanent, expanded role.

“Enormous potential exists and I certainly look forward to using my experience to ensure ambitious plans are achieved.

“Technology will play a big part in our future delivery with enhancements soon available which make submitting cases easier and processing quicker. I look forward to working closely with great people and having some fun along the way.”

Jo Breeden, managing director at CSF added: “Getting Jason to join Crystal back in January was a real coup, and having him on board has undoubtedly helped during a tricky year of trading.

“I am passionate that we deliver brilliant customer outcomes every time and also ensure that our broker partners have an engagement which encourages them to return time after time. Jason will play a huge part shaping our proposition and drive the business to new heights.”