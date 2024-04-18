MIMHC calls on mortgage industry to complete mental health survey

Professionals in the mortgage sector have until 26 April to complete a survey on mental health.

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has urged employees to respond to the annual survey and share the emotional and psychological impact of working in the sector.

The organisation hopes that the responses will inform employers of the initiatives and support strategies they need to introduce to create healthier workplaces and practices.

The anonymous survey has 15 questions that cover workplace stress, sleep patterns, personal contentment and whether their employer’s mental health and wellbeing provision has or could be improved.

Last year’s MIMHC research revealed that 30% of respondents had seen their work/life balance ‘somewhat worsen’ or ‘greatly worsen’ over the previous years, while 23% said their mental wellbeing was either ‘poor’ or ‘of concern’.

Jason Berry (pictured), MIMHC co-founder and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “We’ve already had an excellent response from industry professionals this year – but we’re hoping that even more will now share their views to help shape the sector’s future before the survey closes on Friday, April 26.

“All entries are anonymous and this is everyone’s chance to make their views heard.”

He added: “The survey yields invaluable insights about the emotional and psychological issues that really count – from stress and anxiety to financial worries.

“These findings will be turned into a white paper [that] will be shared among our members during Mental Health Awareness Week 2024, which runs from 13 to 19 May, to enable them to implement appropriate initiatives and support packages.”

MIMHC was established in 2021 to raise awareness around mental health challenges faced by professionals in the sector and create a culture of openness and compassion.

It was founded by Crystal Specialist Finance, Coreco, Chartwell Mortgage Services, Landbay, Brightstar, Knowledge Bank and SimplyBiz Mortgages, and now has over 120 signatories.

To take part in the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Survey 2024, click here.

For more information about MIMHC, visit www.mimhc.co.uk.