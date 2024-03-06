You are here: Home - News -

MIMHC details wellbeing programme for mortgage sector in 2024

  • 06/03/2024
The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has released its programme of events and initiatives to promote wellbeing in the mortgage sector this year.

The mental health and wellbeing events will aim to engage with signatories to the charter and those yet to join. 

This will be kicked off with the MIMHC’s annual wellbeing survey, which assesses the mental health of people working in the mortgage industry. The insights will be used to form initiatives and support strategies for firms. 

Andrew Montlake, co-founder at MIMHC and managing director of Coreco, said: “Our action-packed schedule for 2024 reaffirms MIMHC’s commitment to promoting the mental health and wellbeing of everyone working in our industry. 

“By promoting awareness, starting appropriate conversations and fostering a supportive environment, MIMHC is leading the way towards a healthier and happier workplace for us all.”

The results will be compiled into a white paper that will be published during Mental Health Week, which runs from 13 to 19 May. This year’s event will focus on the importance of physical activity and the MIMHC will organise ‘Walk and Talk’ sessions. 

Jason Berry, MIMHC co-founder and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, will lead a sponsored 144-mile walk from Tamworth, West Midlands, to Canary Wharf, London, to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week. 

Berry (pictured) said: “This journey symbolises MIMHC’s dedication to promoting physical activity and raising awareness about mental health issues. 

“I hope as many mortgage industry professionals as possible will join me along the route from Crystal Specialist Finance’s office, in Tamworth, to HSBC’s headquarters in Canary Wharf.” 

The MIMHC will bring back its ‘Mindful Mondays’ initiative, where time is allocated for industry professionals to meet for a monthly coffee and chat. This is to promote a sense of community and the importance of forming relationships. 

The ambassadors of MIMHC will also be advocating for mental health awareness at mortgage club and network events across the year. The organisation will also host regional meetings and hold a charity dinner on 10 October, which is World Mental Health Day. 

Montlake added: “This diverse range of initiatives and events will enable us to create lasting change within the mortgage sector by fostering a culture of support and understanding surrounding mental health issues. 

“I hope as many colleagues as possible will get involved – and sign up to our Charter, if they haven’t already done so.” 

Last year, MIMHC launched a signatory steering group.

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

