You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter opens invite for ‘Walk and Talk’

by:
  • 11/04/2024
  • 0
Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter opens invite for ‘Walk and Talk’
The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has launched its Mental Health Awareness Week with an invite to Walk and Talk, with three of the charter’s supporters doing a sponsored 125-mile hike.

The mental health event will run from 13 May to 19 May and aims to “promote physical activity and better communication as key ways to boost emotional and psychological wellbeing”.

Jason Berry, MIMHC co-founder and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, Will Lloyd Hayward, fellow MIMHC co-founder and group chief operating officer at Brightstar Financial, and Jonathan White, director at Number Fifteen Recruitment, will go on a 125-mile walk.

The walk will go from Crystal Specialist Finance’s office in Tamworth, West Midlands to HSBC’s office in London’s Canary Wharf.

Berry, Hayward and White will walk an average of 25 miles over five consecutive days to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity for mental wellbeing and raise money for charity.

To support the team, follow this link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jason-berry-2

To find out more information, follow this link: https://mimhc.co.uk/walk-and-talk/

 

‘Let’s get talking’

Along the route, the trio will be joined by: Jane Benjamin, director at Connect for Intermediaries; Kath Stagg, principal/owner of Stagg Mortgage Services; Darrell Walker, head of mortgages sales and distribution at Moda Mortgages; Peter Gwilliam, director of Virtus Search; Bob Hunt, CEO of Paradigm Mortgage Services; Richard Howes, director at Paradigm Mortgage Services; Tom Hunt, relationship manager at Paradigm Mortgage Services; Kris Corns, operations director of Crystal Specialist Finance; Scott Howitt, sales director at Chartwell Mortgage Services; Andrew Milnes, business principal at MAB; and Rob Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society.

Jason Berry, MIMHC co-founder and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, explains: “The message is simple – let’s get walking, let’s get talking and let’s ensure the best possible mental health for those working in the mortgage sector.

“MIMHC’s new Walk and Talk 2024 initiative aims to achieve this by raising awareness of the many mental health benefits of exercise while also stressing the importance of having full and frank conversations about the way you’re feeling when these become necessary.

“Will, Jonathan and I are all apprehensive about covering the distance we’ll be walking, but we’re certainly looking forward to some good conversations while raising money for a cause close to our hearts.”

The initiative will take place during Mental Health Awareness Week which is also focused on the importance of physical movement for mental wellbeing.

Lloyd-Hayward added: “We’re inviting everyone to join us on this journey towards better mental health.

“Throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, we’re also encouraging everyone to track and record their step count – as well as share their photos and personal experiences – using the hashtag #walkandtalk2024.

“A mystery prize will be awarded to the mortgage sector individual who undertakes the most steps between Monday 13 May, and Sunday 19 May – although the steps must be validated using a suitable device… Jason, Jonathan and I are not allowed to enter!”

“Together, let’s raise awareness, spark conversations and support each other in prioritising mental wellbeing – one stride at a time.”

The MIMHC was launched in 2021 to create a culture of openness and compassion surrounding mental health for all mortgage professionals through greater understanding, discussion and support.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.