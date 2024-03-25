You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter launches third survey

  • 25/03/2024
The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has launched its third annual survey to gauge emotional and psychological wellbeing across the sector.

The survey will offer employees with the opportunity to “share their lived experiences so that employers can implement initiatives and support strategies which will ultimately contribute to healthier workplaces and working practices”.

It consists of 15 questions on a range of topics such as sleep patterns, professional contentment and participants’ personal levels of mental wellbeing.

To take part in the survey please follow this link.

The MIMHC aims to create a “culture of openness and compassion within the mortgage industry by spreading a message of support and understanding while initiating meaningful discussions”.

It was launched in 2021 by Crystal Specialist Finance, Coreco, Chartwell Mortgage Services, Landbay, Brightstar, Knowledge Bank and SimplyBiz Mortgages in October 2021 and currently has 117 signatories.

The survey last year found that nearly a quarter of participants found that the overall state of mental wellbeing was poor or of concern. Around a third said that their work-life balance had somewhat worsened or greatly worsened.

MIMHC co-founder and director of sales at Crystal Specialist Finance, Jason Berry (pictured), said: “The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Survey 2024 provides everyone in the financial services industry with the chance to have their voice heard.

“The findings will directly help promote and safeguard mental health by gauging precisely what’s happening in workplaces now with a view to determining what needs to happen.

“I’d encourage everyone working in our sector to put a few minutes aside for the survey – it’s essential we understand fully the issues that matter most.”

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

