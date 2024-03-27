You are here: Home - News -

Habito’s Desborough discusses post-natal depression in MIMHC interview

  • 27/03/2024
Penny Desborough, vice president of customer compliance and culture at Habito, has shared her experience with post-natal depression in an interview.

Speaking on the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) series, Habito’s Desborough (pictured) hoped her opening up would encourage other mortgage professionals struggling with their own mental health. 

She also wants the interview to inspire employers to support their workforce with a greater understanding. 

Desborough spoke to Jason Berry, co-founder of MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, as part of the organisation’s most recent ‘Keeping the Mental Health Conversation Going’ video. 

The series aims to give professionals in the sector a platform to share insights and promote practices to support mental wellbeing at work. 

Desborough shared why a “bespoke approach” was needed in the workplace. 

Desborough said: “Prior to having poor mental health myself, I really didn’t understand the issues that people go through. 

“Then, following the birth of my daughter in 2018, I had post-natal depression, and that completely changed my perspective on mental health.” 

She added: “After that, I wanted to ensure that there was somewhere that people can come to chat through any issues that are affecting them at Habito. 

“As a business, I want to ensure that we’re providing colleagues with the support that they require, both in times of crisis as well as those other points when it becomes necessary.” 

Berry said: “It’s becoming increasingly clear to me from these conversations that super-successful people are not immune from their own mental health setbacks. 

“But, as long as they manage those setbacks in the most appropriate way, they do not prove any barrier to future success. 

“These personal stories are a constant source of inspiration – and it’s equally inspirational to learn that appropriate support is now increasingly being put in place by leadership teams within our sector to help colleagues precisely when they need it most.” 

This month, the MIMHC released its programme of events and initiatives to promote wellbeing in the mortgage sector this year.

To watch Penny Desborough’s conversation with Jason Berry as part of MIMHC’s ‘Keep the Conversation Going’ video series, visit here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ht9jHmj2m1U.

