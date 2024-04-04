You are here: Home - News -

Markham, Cenaj and Gardner return to Habito to lead new specialist team

  • 04/04/2024
Mortgage broker firm Habito has rehired Lizzie Markham, Teddy Cenaj and Jamie Gardner to lead its newly established specialist team.

Markham (pictured, middle) has been appointed mortgage expert. She worked at Habito from 2021 to 2022 in the buy-to-let (BTL) division before leaving for Mojo Mortgages, where she was a mortgage consultant for around a year. 

Prior to joining Habito, she held various positions at both Dynamo and Simply Life and Mortgages. 

Cenaj (pictured, middle right) has taken up the role of mortgage specialist. He worked at Habito from 2019 to 2021, starting as a mortgage expert. He then went to work at Rest Less UK for around two years as head of mortgage advice. 

Before this, he was at London and Country Mortgages for nearly four years, most recently as team manager. 

Gardner (pictured, middle left) was a mortgage broker at Habito for three-and-a-half years until 2023 when he left to work at Mortgage Simple as a mortgage broker. He was at Mortgage Simple for a year. 

Habito said the return of the three signalled their belief in its proposition, the company’s stability and its growth. 

 

Breaking into specialist mortgages

The newly created specialist team will broaden Habito’s scope, with an aim to deliver better customer outcomes. 

The team will focus on adverse residential cases and portfolio landlords at first, with a view to later expand into commercial, bridging and second charge mortgages this year. 

Ying Tan (pictured, left), CEO of Habito, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back these talented individuals to spearhead our new specialist division. Their return speaks volumes about the strong proposition and culture we have built at Habito.

“It is an exciting time for us as we continue to evolve and grow, and I am confident that with their expertise, we will reach new heights. Great customer outcomes led by technology remain at the forefront of all we do.” 

Markham added: “Habito has always remained close to my heart, and I am grateful for the opportunity to return. I am more driven than ever to be part of the next chapter of the Habito story and be relentless in our pursuit to make mortgages easier.” 

