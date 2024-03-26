You are here: Home - News -

News

More than £2bn of broker revenue could be unlocked in retrofit supplier commission

by:
  • 26/03/2024
  • 0
More than £2bn of broker revenue could be unlocked in retrofit supplier commission
Mortgage brokers could earn an estimated £700 per case from retrofit referrals to suppliers providing energy efficiency upgrades to homes.

As brokers’ higher value purchase business gives way to increasing volumes of lower paid product transfer deals, surfacing new revenue streams is a vital way to stay profitable.

But a lack of awareness of the money-earning opportunity and the perceived barriers to engaging in retrofit conversations is holding many brokers back.

According to green software firm Propflo, the total value of incentives to brokers from energy efficiency improvement suppliers exceeds £2bn, with the potential of a £700 commission per property if a combination of three improvements were installed.

Habito, which has already begun sending targeted marketing about retrofit improvements to all homeowners in its back book with an Energy Performance Certificate of D or less, says the potential earnings should provide brokers with enough of an incentive to pursue the opportunity.

“It depends on a broker’s business model,” said Will Rhind, VP of mortgage advice and growth, Habito. “Some brokers don’t charge for advice and solely rely on procuration fees. £700 is a realistic average proc fee from doing a mortgage so if you look at it that way, you’re doubling the revenue you could potentially earn from a deal.”

Extra revenue isn’t the only benefit to adding retrofit referrals to your business model, adds Rhind. “If a broker can add value, the customer is more likely to return and tell their friends about where they got the advice from.”

Do brokers have to be retrofitting specialists?

“Brokers need to be experts in finance products not the green agenda,” said Luke Loveridge, founder and CEO of Propflo which offers a tool, GreenVal, which allows brokers and homeowners to see what retrofit improvements the property needs, the cost and its benefits.

Retrofit software tools can recommend the work a home needs based on its postcode and the data held against that property. Brokers can white label the tool on their website and email a link to clients with an EPC of D or below to let them know, ahead of an upcoming remortgage or at any point in the mortgage cycle, that improvements can be made to their home to boost its energy efficiency while recommending pre-vetted suppliers to do the work.

If the customer uses any of the suppliers the broker earns a referral fee and wins the opportunity to arrange the finance if needed.

Sell the business case to clients

“Brokers do, however, need a broad awareness of the benefits of energy efficiency improvements so that they can explain the business case to their clients,” said Loveridge.

Loveridge says it is not just about the return on investment – how long it will take for the saving in energy bills take to repay the cost spent on the improvement. There is also the expectation that post-improvements the property will be worth more or be more capable of defending its value.

There are also physical benefits such as being warmer in winter and cooler in summer and the opportunity to feel more secure in retirement or family life knowing that energy bills will remain at a stable level.

Incentives must improve

Rhind would like lenders to improve their green propositions to incentivise greater interest from both brokers and borrowers.

The chance to get £250 cash back on a green mortgage does little to encourage a borrower to improve their EPC rating or leave them with a lasting impression that their broker has offered value in helping them to improve their energy efficiency, says Rhind. He wants to see a higher proc fee paid for a green mortgage or retrofitting.

“If the value of the property is improved by retrofitting then that makes the lender’s whole back book lower risk which is a benefit for them,” he said.

He also wants to see innovation for high loan to value properties that need retrofit work. “If another valuation is done after the work and the value has gone up by, for example by £60,000, they could be switched to a lower LTV with a lower rate no questions asked.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.