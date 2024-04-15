You are here: Home - News -

Hodge teams up with Propflo to offer ‘one-stop shop’ for energy efficiency

  • 15/04/2024
Hodge has teamed up with Propflo to help customers make their properties “more energy efficient and environmentally friendly”.

Propflo’s data-backed property platform Greenval will be designed to “take the complexity out of retrofitting”.

The platform will account for different property locations, types and budgets, and offers a simple, online view of energy-efficiency improvement options available to homeowners.

Greenval will be available to all new purchase and remortgage Hodge customers through brokers.

The “one-stop shop” will be where the homeowners can view the short- and long-term benefits and costs associated with making properties more energy efficient, get quotes on a wide range of home improvements from accredited suppliers, explore low-cost and DIY improvement opportunities and gain insight into the impact a property can have on personal wellbeing.

Amanda Davies, proposition and insight manager at Hodge, said: “Having searched the market for ways to help our intermediaries engage their customers in energy-efficient solutions, we found many tools either had highly variable data quality, involved too many steps or required too much input from customers.

“When we saw the customer journey and capabilities of Propflo’s Greenval tool, we were really impressed and are hugely excited to be launching it with our intermediary partners.”

Luke Loveridge, founder and CEO at Propflo, said: “I was very impressed by Hodge’s drive and ambition to tackle the challenge of decarbonisation and energy efficiency.

“Hodge now joins a growing number of lenders and brokers using our technology to help them to focus on what they excel at – providing innovative products to help people protect their most valuable financial assets – while offering support to their intermediaries, mitigating risk and realising opportunities around the complex retrofit process.”

Hodge has been widening its proposition, enhancing criteria across 50-plus and holiday let ranges and upping the maximum loan size for select mortgages.

The lender has also increased the procuration fee for residential rate switches.

It has also hired Rob Ford to its senior management team as its head of mortgage origination.

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

