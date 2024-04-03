You are here: Home - News -

News

Quarter of landlords prioritise energy efficiency when investing – TML

by:
  • 03/04/2024
  • 0
Quarter of landlords prioritise energy efficiency when investing – TML
A quarter of landlords think of energy efficiency first when deciding to add another investment property to their portfolio, a lender’s survey has found.

Research from The Mortgage Lender (TML) revealed this was despite the government rolling back measures to mandate landlords to meet certain energy-efficiency targets. 

Other factors that landlords consider when purchasing a property include the price, as cited by 48% of those polled, and expected rent yield, as stated by 29% of respondents. 

Some 23% pointed to the long-term investment potential, while 29% said the location of a property was a top consideration. 

Good council tax banding was important to 17% of respondents, while 16% preferred the property to be ready to move into. 

Some 16% prioritised the interior layout of a property. 

 

Mortgages still preferred by landlords

When asked how buy-to-let (BTL) landlords would purchase their next property, 24% said they would use a mortgage and 22% said they would purchase with cash. 

A tenth said they would purchase as a limited company with a mortgage, while 11% planned to purchase as a joint investor with a mortgage. 

For three-quarters (77%) of respondents, the rate of a mortgage was the most important factor when making a purchase. 

Some 76% wanted more fluidity with lenders regarding how much could be borrowed, 72% wanted a discount on fees, 72% wanted flexibility around criteria and 70% looked for lender support. 

Chris Kirby (pictured), head of sales for Midlands, South and specialist distribution at TML, said: “It’s encouraging to see that buy-to-let landlords are continuing to adapt and shift their priorities, even though the government postponed the planned introduction of energy-efficiency standards for properties in the private rental sector.  

“It shows just how committed many landlords are to staying ahead of the curve and anticipating tenant expectations. As lenders, we similarly want to offer greater flexibility in order to best support buy-to-let landlords, whether this comes in the form of extending our product range or working with brokers to offer the best options for their customer base.” 

If you are interested in learning more about the BTL sector, then register for The Buy to Let Forum, which takes place between 24 April and 2 May in Bolton, Birmingham, Cardiff and Reading.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/