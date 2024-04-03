Quarter of landlords prioritise energy efficiency when investing – TML

A quarter of landlords think of energy efficiency first when deciding to add another investment property to their portfolio, a lender’s survey has found.

Research from The Mortgage Lender (TML) revealed this was despite the government rolling back measures to mandate landlords to meet certain energy-efficiency targets.

Other factors that landlords consider when purchasing a property include the price, as cited by 48% of those polled, and expected rent yield, as stated by 29% of respondents.

Some 23% pointed to the long-term investment potential, while 29% said the location of a property was a top consideration.

Good council tax banding was important to 17% of respondents, while 16% preferred the property to be ready to move into.

Some 16% prioritised the interior layout of a property.

Mortgages still preferred by landlords

When asked how buy-to-let (BTL) landlords would purchase their next property, 24% said they would use a mortgage and 22% said they would purchase with cash.

A tenth said they would purchase as a limited company with a mortgage, while 11% planned to purchase as a joint investor with a mortgage.

For three-quarters (77%) of respondents, the rate of a mortgage was the most important factor when making a purchase.

Some 76% wanted more fluidity with lenders regarding how much could be borrowed, 72% wanted a discount on fees, 72% wanted flexibility around criteria and 70% looked for lender support.

Chris Kirby (pictured), head of sales for Midlands, South and specialist distribution at TML, said: “It’s encouraging to see that buy-to-let landlords are continuing to adapt and shift their priorities, even though the government postponed the planned introduction of energy-efficiency standards for properties in the private rental sector.

“It shows just how committed many landlords are to staying ahead of the curve and anticipating tenant expectations. As lenders, we similarly want to offer greater flexibility in order to best support buy-to-let landlords, whether this comes in the form of extending our product range or working with brokers to offer the best options for their customer base.”

