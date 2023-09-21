You are here: Home - News -

News

MIMHC launches signatory steering group

by:
  • 21/09/2023
  • 0
MIMHC launches signatory steering group
The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has created a steering group to “oversee the ongoing development” of the charter and work with co-founders to develop and progress mental wellbeing support offered within it.

The group is chaired by Matthew Martin, head of national accounts at Virgin Money, who joined as signatory in September.

https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/news/2023/09/06/mimhc-brings-on-new-signatories/

The MIMHC has around 77 signatories representing over 15,000 individuals within the mortgage industry.

The not-for-profit organisation was co-founded by Crystal Specialist Finance, Coreco, Chartwell Mortgage Services, Landbay, The Brightstar Group, Knowledge Bank and SimplyBiz Mortgages. It aims to provide guidance, hints, tips and a simple framework that members can follow to improve mental health support internally.

Other members of the steering group include Kensington Mortgages head of national accounts Eloise Hall, MAB’s business principal Andrew Milnes, Sterling Southgate’s principal Jonathan Southgate, director of mortgages at Connect Mortgages Jane Benjamin, Master Private Finance’s director Aaron Noone, LV Insurance’s national sales manager Hannah Walker and product coordinator at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society Georgina Betteridge.

Martin said: “I feel privileged to lead the conversation and develop the ongoing support MIMHC can offer. Negative mental health does not discriminate, and our sector undoubtedly sees more individuals affected than most.

“Arranging a mortgage is extremely satisfying when all goes well but over the last few years there have been a number of challenges. Recent survey results suggest this has affected sleep patterns and extended working hours for those operating in our sector.”

He continued: “The Signatory Steering Group hopes to continue the excellent work of the co-founders and generate meaningful actions so that MIMHC is recognised as the ‘go to’ place for individuals and/or companies seeking mental health and well-being support.”

Brightstar Group’s chief operating officer and MIMHC co-founder William Lloyd-Hayward, said: “The MIMHC co-founders have been humbled by the enthusiasm new signatories have demonstrated when pledging support and many have shown a desire to get more deeply involved.

“Creating the Signatory Steering Group is therefore a logical progression for us and I am extremely excited to see what further ideas and actions are generated from the group.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.