MIMHC launches signatory steering group

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has created a steering group to “oversee the ongoing development” of the charter and work with co-founders to develop and progress mental wellbeing support offered within it.

The group is chaired by Matthew Martin, head of national accounts at Virgin Money, who joined as signatory in September.

The MIMHC has around 77 signatories representing over 15,000 individuals within the mortgage industry.

The not-for-profit organisation was co-founded by Crystal Specialist Finance, Coreco, Chartwell Mortgage Services, Landbay, The Brightstar Group, Knowledge Bank and SimplyBiz Mortgages. It aims to provide guidance, hints, tips and a simple framework that members can follow to improve mental health support internally.

Other members of the steering group include Kensington Mortgages head of national accounts Eloise Hall, MAB’s business principal Andrew Milnes, Sterling Southgate’s principal Jonathan Southgate, director of mortgages at Connect Mortgages Jane Benjamin, Master Private Finance’s director Aaron Noone, LV Insurance’s national sales manager Hannah Walker and product coordinator at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society Georgina Betteridge.

Martin said: “I feel privileged to lead the conversation and develop the ongoing support MIMHC can offer. Negative mental health does not discriminate, and our sector undoubtedly sees more individuals affected than most.

“Arranging a mortgage is extremely satisfying when all goes well but over the last few years there have been a number of challenges. Recent survey results suggest this has affected sleep patterns and extended working hours for those operating in our sector.”

He continued: “The Signatory Steering Group hopes to continue the excellent work of the co-founders and generate meaningful actions so that MIMHC is recognised as the ‘go to’ place for individuals and/or companies seeking mental health and well-being support.”

Brightstar Group’s chief operating officer and MIMHC co-founder William Lloyd-Hayward, said: “The MIMHC co-founders have been humbled by the enthusiasm new signatories have demonstrated when pledging support and many have shown a desire to get more deeply involved.

“Creating the Signatory Steering Group is therefore a logical progression for us and I am extremely excited to see what further ideas and actions are generated from the group.”