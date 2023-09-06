You are here: Home - News -

Mental health support charter MIMHC confirms three new signatories

  • 06/09/2023
The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has added three signatories, Virgin Money, Clayhall Financial Services and JLM Mortgage Services.

The MIMHC has around 77 signatories representing over 15,000 individuals within the mortgage industry.

The charter was co-founded by Crystal Specialist Finance, Coreco, Chartwell Mortgage Services, Landbay, The Brightstar Group, Knowledge Bank and SimplyBiz Mortgages.

It aims to provide guidance, hints, tips and a simple framework so member companies can “embrace, then tailor bespoke services which best support their staff”.

The charter has six governing rules, around mental health awareness around employees, encouraging open conversations, good working conditions, effective people management, monitoring employee mental health and wellbeing through survey and manager contact and having a named contact for mental health support.

Scott Howitt, sales director at Chartwell Mortgage Services and founding member of MIMHC, said: “It’s fantastic to see new companies sign up to the charter as this will undoubtedly increase the provision of mental wellbeing support available to individuals working in the mortgage sector.

“The recent additions continue to demonstrate the diversity of our signatories which now include small and medium sized broker firms, mainstream mortgage lenders, challenger banks, insurers, mortgage clubs, mortgage networks, trade publishers and conveyancers.  Despite our activity and the growing profile of MIMHC, we still have work to do.”

He pointed to the results of its 2023 survey showing that 42 per cent of respondents were offered zero health and wellbeing support from their employer or did not know if there was one in place.

“We will not be satisfied until all companies operating in our sector deliver even the most basic of mental health support which might just be encouraging conversation no matter the topic,” Howitt noted.

