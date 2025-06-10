Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter launches fifth mental health and wellbeing survey

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has launched its fifth annual Mental Health and Wellbeing Survey.

The survey aims to gather “real experiences of people working in the mortgage and wider financial services sector”.

It examines workplace demands, industry pressures and personal wellbeing across the sector, from advisers and underwriters to business development managers (BDMs), CEOs and support staff.

The survey will run until 4 July, with participation being completely anonymous. It will take fewer than five minutes to complete.

Previous iterations of the survey have shaped awareness campaigns, informed training needs and encouraged more open conversations about mental health in the industry.

Jason Berry, co-founder of the MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “We know that many in our sector continue to work long hours under intense pressure. This survey gives everyone – regardless of role or seniority – a safe space to express how they’re really feeling. Our industry is only as strong as its people, and the data we gather will be invaluable in shaping a more compassionate, productive environment for all.”

Last month, it was announced that the MIMHC’s Walk and Talk had raised over £15,000 for the Niall Stringer Foundation.