MIMHC Walk and Talk raises over £15,000

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) Walk and Talk has raised over £15,000 for the Niall Stringer Foundation, exceeding its target of £10,000.

The Walk and Talk event, which took place between 11 and 16 May during Mental Health Awareness Week, encompassed a 144-mile walk along the Grand Union Canal from Digbeth to London Victoria.

Nearly 50 people across the mortgage sector participated, with representation from mainstream and specialist lenders, adviser firms and individuals, mortgage clubs, mortgage networks, conveyancers, specialist recruiters, journalists and technology providers.

The walk was spearheaded by Jason Berry (pictured, far left), co-founder of the MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, and Dev Malle (pictured, far right), chief business development officer at Simplify.

The event aimed to raise awareness and spark meaningful conversations about mental health and wellbeing.

The Niall Stringer Foundation promotes awareness of mental health and wellbeing through sports clubs at all levels across the country and helps them to prevent youth suicide.

Niall Stringer sadly took his own life just before his 18th birthday, and the foundation was set up by his family, coach and teammates.

Berry said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved through this year’s Walk and Talk. A huge thank you to my walking partner, Dev Malle, whose support, spirit and humour were constant throughout the 144 miles. I’m also immensely grateful to every single person who took part or donated – we felt the strength of our mortgage community with every step.

“Special thanks also go to our fantastic sponsors – Afin Bank, Crystal Specialist Finance, Landbay, Moda, Simplify and Together – whose support ensures that every penny raised can go directly to the Niall Stringer Foundation. This incredible charity is doing vital work to help prevent suicide among young people, and I know Niall’s legacy continues to inspire so many of us to do more, talk more, and look out for one another.

“Next year promises to be bigger and better, with new routes already being proposed and huge interest from leggers who would like to join.”