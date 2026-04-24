Restrictions needed on mortgage tech firms monetising client data – Star Letter 24/04/2026

Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

The first comment was a response to the story, High earners benefited from Help to Buy the most, IFS finds.

Benjamin Blyth, founder of Trippi, said: “I think what Help to Buy quietly did was enable people to buy a bigger house than they might otherwise have done and step straight onto the second rung of the ladder with their first step.

“Combining low interest rates available through the Help to Buy era, the loan-to-income (LTI) and lower-loan-to-value (LTV) rates enabled by the equity loan – along [with] the five-year fixed options making affordability really generous – people were able to skip buying a ‘starter’ home.

“This meant not moving after five years, but instead remortgaging and paying off the loan and staying put, compared to having to move a step up the ladder (and avoid paying stamp duty for a second-time buy in doing so). The long-term benefits for this cohort will be a big financial win.”

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The monetisation and use of client data

Freddie Savura, founder of Instamo, reacted to the article, Mortgage Brain calls time on ‘thin-layer’ AI.

He said: “I’m more concerned about the volume of mortgage technology companies collating client data and repackaging anonymised data through insight or analytic solutions. I would be very keen to see the charter expand here to set restrictions on client data that can be effectively monetised. It does seem every SaaS company is an insight company in disguise now.

“I agree around the cost points as OpenAI [is] projecting a $14bn loss in 2026, and it’s nigh impossible for software companies to accurately forecast their own costs here. We’ve been saying this for months.”

Savura continued: “Completely agree re software companies leveraging Claude, others and [a need for] accountability here, I’d argue a good chief technology officer could very easily sniff this out. Far too many liability and replication issues here.

“Nice idea though, we do need this in our industry, well done Mortgage Brain.”

Brokers positioned to spot signs of economic abuse

Praising Accord in the article Accord publishes guide to recognise economic abuse, Wiser Mortgages said: “This is an important step forward – brokers are often in a unique position to spot early signs and make a real difference.

“Great to see this kind of guidance being shared.”

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