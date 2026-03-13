EPC reform delay gives homeowners and landlords time to prepare – Star Letter 13/03/2026

Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment was in response to the story: Launch of EPC reforms delayed until 2027

Russell Smith, director of energy at Cotality, said: “The government’s decision to delay EPC reform until autumn 2027 is welcome if it ensures the system is redesigned properly. There are still important decisions to be made about how information will be presented to homeowners and how landlords will be expected to meet future Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards.

“Getting these details right matters. The industry will also need sufficient time to update software, train professionals, and prepare the supply chain before the new framework launches.”

Smith added: “For most homeowners, this delay is unlikely to cause any major uncertainty. The current EPC system is widely understood, and the revised launch date will allow the government time to ensure the new ratings are as simple and practical as the current framework.

“For landlords, the announcement provides useful clarity for the coming year. EPCs lodged today remain valid for 10 years, so there is a clear opportunity to act now under the existing system. Upgrading properties to EPC band C before the new framework is introduced can secure compliance for the long term, while also reducing tenants’ energy bills.”

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He continued: “As the government redesigns the EPC framework, the priority must be on making information genuinely useful for households, with a focus on energy bills, so the new framework clearly reflects the cost of running a home.

“The proposed move towards multiple EPC indicators will need careful consideration, as previous research has shown that many people prefer a single, simple metric – particularly one linked to cost, because it is easier to compare when buying or renting a home. Any updates need to be focussed on helping homeowners to understand how much their homes cost to run, and what improvements can help lower energy bills and improve comfort.”