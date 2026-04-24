Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/04/2026

Our exclusive coverage of Richard Goppy's return to PMS Mortgage Club as its director of acquisition and key accounts was our most read story this week.

Mortgage rate moves from lenders and a partnership between Lloyds Banking Group, LMS and Connells to deliver a digital home buying service were also of interest.

News about the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) recent regulatory statements, including an examination of artificial intelligence (AI) use, also ranked highly.