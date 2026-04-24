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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/04/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/04/2026
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
April 24, 2026
Updated:
April 24, 2026
Our exclusive coverage of Richard Goppy's return to PMS Mortgage Club as its director of acquisition and key accounts was our most read story this week.

Mortgage rate moves from lenders and a partnership between Lloyds Banking Group, LMS and Connells to deliver a digital home buying service were also of interest.

News about the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) recent regulatory statements, including an examination of artificial intelligence (AI) use, also ranked highly.

 

Exclusive: Paradigm’s Goppy to rejoin PMS as director of acquisition and key accounts

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LBG, Connells and LMS team up to deliver digitial home buying service

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Networks face FCA criticism over AR handling

TSB, Darlington BS and West Brom BS slash mortgage rates – round-up

The economic case for fixing the offer-to-completion process – Vaughan

FCA and PRA streamline SM&CR in growth drive

The UK mortgage market is in a ‘midlife crisis’ as system alienates modern buyers – Ali

FCA to assess good and bad use of AI as Barclays and LBG join second test programme

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