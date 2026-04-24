Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/04/2026

Mortgage rate moves from lenders and a partnership between Lloyds Banking Group, LMS and Connells to deliver a digital home buying service were also of interest.
News about the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) recent regulatory statements, including an examination of artificial intelligence (AI) use, also ranked highly.
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Nationwide, HSBC, Halifax and Aldermore cut mortgage rates – round-up
LBG, Connells and LMS team up to deliver digitial home buying service
TSB, Darlington BS and West Brom BS slash mortgage rates – round-up
The economic case for fixing the offer-to-completion process – Vaughan
The UK mortgage market is in a ‘midlife crisis’ as system alienates modern buyers – Ali
FCA to assess good and bad use of AI as Barclays and LBG join second test programme