TSB, Darlington BS and West Brom BS slash mortgage rates – round-up

TSB has reduced residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates by as much as 0.8%, effective from 24 April.

Its two-year fixed house purchase products with a £995 fee, including affordable housing options, have been reduced by 0.1%, and three-year fixed house purchase rates by up to 0.6%. Five-year fixed house purchase rates, including affordable housing options, have been cut by up to 0.45%.

Changes have been made to TSB’s remortgage options, with cuts of up to 0.5% to three- and five-year fixed deals and reductions of 0.3% to two-year tracker house purchase and remortgage rates.

For BTL and portfolio BTL, two- and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage options up to 60% loan to value (LTV) have been reduced by up to 0.8%, and two-year tracker purchase and remortgage rates up to 60% LTV by 0.4%.

Darlington BS cuts BTL, residential and specialist rates

Darlington Building Society has made reductions of up to 0.5% across its BTL, residential and specialist mortgage ranges.

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This includes its five-year fixed standard BTL product at 80% LTV, which has been cut from 5.99% to 5.49%.

Rates across its residential mortgages have been reduced by as much as 0.25%, including a two-year fix at 80% LTV, cut from 5.54% to 5.29%, the option at 90% LTV, which has been cut from 5.99% to 5.79%, and the option for first-time buyers at 95% LTV, which has gone down from 6.19% to 5.99%.

Darlington Building Society has also lowered the rate of its two-year fixed specialist residential product at 90% LTV by 0.3% to 6.29%, and the 80% LTV option has been cut by 0.2% to 5.59%.

Chris Blewitt, head of mortgage distribution at Darlington Building Society, said: “We have focused on making meaningful reductions where we know there is demand, particularly within BTL and higher-LTV residential lending.

“For brokers, it’s about having options that give them a better chance of placing cases without having to compromise on the client’s situation, whether that is a landlord reviewing portfolio costs, a first-time buyer stretching affordability, or a client with more complex income that needs a more considered approach.”

He added: “As always, the aim is to remain consistent in how we approach lending, with a common-sense view on cases and a willingness to look at scenarios that may not fit a more automated approach.”

West Brom BS cuts rates by up to 0.3%

West Brom Building Society by as much as 0.3% across its first-time buyer, homemover and remortgage ranges.

This includes a reduction of 0.3% to its fee-free two-year fixed purchase product at 80% LTV to 5.2%.

The West Brom has also launched two deals at 80% LTV, including a two-year fix with a £999 fee and £500 cashback, priced at 5.04%, and a fee-free two-year fix with £500 cashback, priced at 5.24%

John Philips, product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “Putting customers first means listening closely to what they and brokers are telling us. These rate reductions of up to 0.3%, alongside the expansion of our product range, are designed to give customers more choice and better value, particularly for those coming to the end of existing mortgages.

“We want to make sure people have access to competitive options that suit their circumstances, whether they’re remortgaging or planning their next move.”