Cambridge BS marks 175-year anniversary with £175k charity donation

The Cambridge Building Society celebrated 175 years of business by donating a record £175,000 to charity.

The mutual said that over its anniversary year, it had donated over £175,000 to charities and good causes, alongside committing £1m over the next 10 years to the Greater Cambridge Impact fund, which aims to address homelessness and inequality.

Charity work over 2025

The £175,000-plus donated over 2025 included £117,914 awarded to 10 local charities via the Cambridge Community Fund.

The mutual also worked closely with Emmaus Cambridge, Jimmy’s Cambridge and It Takes a City, all of which centre on helping those experiencing homelessness.

In addition, it unveiled a multi-year grant providing £50,000 annually for three years to support The Angels Foundation UK.

Members of The Cambridge Building Society drove community volunteering projects throughout last year, and the mutual also collaborated with local schools.

Rent to Home initiative success

The mutual’s Impact Review report for its milestone year also outlined the continuing success of its Rent to Home scheme. This helps renters to become homebuyers by returning up to 70% of their rent to put towards a deposit. The initiative was expanded last year with two new properties in Woolpit, and three tenants purchased their first homes through the scheme.

Carole Charter, chief commercial officer at The Cambridge Building Society, said: “Reflecting on the different ways the society has been Making The Difference brings me tremendous pride, and celebrating our 175th anniversary has made 2025 particularly special.

“For 175 years, the society has helped people have a home, provided a safe place for their savings, and supported communities across Cambridgeshire. This year’s review is a chance to look back with pride while also focusing on the year ahead.”

She added: “With more than £175,000 donated to charities, a £1m commitment to Greater Cambridge Impact, and continued growth of our Rent to Home scheme, this anniversary year has shown what can be achieved when the society and community work together.

“The Cambridge Building Society looks forward to continuing to invest in the people, causes and places that help Cambridge and the surrounding towns and villages thrive.”