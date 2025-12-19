The Cambridge donates gifts to spread Christmas cheer

The Cambridge Building Society has donated items left under its Christmas Giving Trees to its community partners to embrace the gift-giving spirit.

For the mutual’s Christmas Giving Tree campaign, customers and colleagues donated food, toiletries, towels and sleeping bags.

Hampers were then delivered by Cambridge Building Society’s senior leadership team to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, It Takes a City (main picture), Emmaus Cambridge, and Jimmy’s Cambridge on 17 and 18 December.

Peter Burrows, chief executive at The Cambridge, said: “The Christmas Giving Tree campaign has been a fantastic way for colleagues and customers to come together and support those in our community who need it most at this time of year.

“We are extremely thankful for the generosity shown, and it has been inspiring to see first-hand how these donations will help individuals and families during the winter months.”

Burrows went with team member Joanne Allwood to visit Crossways (It Takes A City) and learn more about the charity’s work to prevent homelessness and support people across the local area. It Takes A City aims to end the cycle of poverty and homelessness in Cambridge.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market Sponsored by Aldermore

Matt Nelson, coordinator and community engagement manager at Crossways (It Takes A City), said: “The generosity shown by colleagues and customers of The Cambridge Building Society has been truly heartening.

“For many people, Christmas can be an especially challenging time. These gifts are a powerful reminder that others are thinking of them, and they will help bring comfort and a sense of care as our guests continue to rebuild their lives.”