The Cambridge donates gifts to spread Christmas cheer

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 19, 2025
Updated:
December 19, 2025
The Cambridge Building Society has donated items left under its Christmas Giving Trees to its community partners to embrace the gift-giving spirit.

For the mutual’s Christmas Giving Tree campaign, customers and colleagues donated food, toiletries, towels and sleeping bags. 

Hampers were then delivered by Cambridge Building Society’s senior leadership team to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, It Takes a City (main picture), Emmaus Cambridge, and Jimmy’s Cambridge on 17 and 18 December. 

Peter Burrows, chief executive at The Cambridge, said: “The Christmas Giving Tree campaign has been a fantastic way for colleagues and customers to come together and support those in our community who need it most at this time of year. 

“We are extremely thankful for the generosity shown, and it has been inspiring to see first-hand how these donations will help individuals and families during the winter months.” 

Burrows went with team member Joanne Allwood to visit Crossways (It Takes A City) and learn more about the charity’s work to prevent homelessness and support people across the local area. It Takes A City aims to end the cycle of poverty and homelessness in Cambridge. 

Matt Nelson, coordinator and community engagement manager at Crossways (It Takes A City), said: “The generosity shown by colleagues and customers of The Cambridge Building Society has been truly heartening. 

“For many people, Christmas can be an especially challenging time. These gifts are a powerful reminder that others are thinking of them, and they will help bring comfort and a sense of care as our guests continue to rebuild their lives.” 

Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

Richard Brockbank, CFO at The Cambridge, was joined by team members and campaign founders Holly Smith and Natasha Ustamehmetoglu when visiting Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

Arthur Rank supports people in Cambridgeshire living with an advanced serious illness, life-limiting conditions or needing end-of-life care. 

 

Jimmy’s Cambridge

Carole Charter, chief commercial officer, joined by team member Hamzah Hussain, visited Jimmy’s Cambridge, which provides support and housing to people who are sleeping rough. 

 

Sandhya Kawar, chief risk officer, was joined by team member Hayley Davey, to visit Emmaus Cambridge, where they were given a tour of the facilities and spoke with staff and residents. Following the handover, she also joined the team for lunch, learning more about how the charity supports people who have experienced homelessness. 

Tags:
charity
Christmas
The Cambridge Building Society

