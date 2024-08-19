You are here: Home - News -

First Mortgage Solutions brings out AR programme

  19/08/2024
First Mortgage Solutions brings out AR programme
First Mortgage Solutions has launched an appointed representative (AR) programme to grow its brokerage and offer advisers opportunities.

First Mortgage Solutions said that the AR programme would provide mortgage advisers with “significant financial benefits, streamlined administrative support, and comprehensive compliance assistance”.

The AR programme will offer a “competitive earnings split offering” that favours advisers with ‘Competent Adviser Status’. This is given to an adviser who has completed their exams, received training, received coaching and regular observation from a senior professional in the industry and has been confirmed to be competent to offer independent financial advice to clients without requiring supervision.

Advisers can also benefit from access to Xplan, professional indemnity insurance and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fee coverage.

There is also “affordable administrative assistance and streamlined case management processes”.

The Neath-based mortgage and protection brokerage was founded in 2008 by Christopher Davies, and rebranded in 2022.

Davies said: “Launching this programme is a significant milestone for us. We are dedicated to providing advisers that align with our values, with the tools and support they need to succeed.

“Our programme is designed to offer financial rewards and comprehensive support, ensuring advisers can focus on their clients and grow their businesses effectively.”

The firm has signed its first AR, Dan Bailey. Bailey is a mortgage and protection adviser and has been with Cosgrove Brown Financial Planning for over 11 years, starting as a financial administrator and then becoming an adviser.

Bailey added: “The First Mortgage Solutions AR programme is perfect for me. It has enabled me to launch my own business without the financial and time-consuming burden of acquiring my own FCA approval, plus the additional case management support is superb.

“It’s important to me to work with a business that values long-term client relationships, as I do myself. First Mortgage Solutions was my first choice, and I’m delighted to be working with Christopher and the team.”

