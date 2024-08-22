You are here: Home - News -

Tandem banks on greener future with four hires

  • 22/08/2024
Tandem is banking on a greener future with four new appointments across different divisions.

The bank has announced the hiring of Catherine Diamond as chief people officer, as well as Darvish Heshejin as director of strategic growth.

In addition, Marriam Malik joins as company secretary and general counsel, while Adi Kadle joins as director of engineering.

The appointments follow the bank’s annual results, which reflected a significant transformation for the bank during the past two years.

Tandem has seen its customer numbers increase to more than 300,000, while deposits have more than doubled for a second consecutive year to more than £3.6bn and profits have risen nearly five-fold.

Tandem is a digital bank that launched to the mortgage market in 2018. Last year, it received £20m in funding from Quilam Capital to support its green lending and growth.

Alex Mollart, chief executive at Tandem Bank, said: “I’m delighted that we can make this announcement today.

“Bringing these talented individuals on board is another great step in the development of Tandem.

“Their wealth of expertise and experience is crucial as we work together to continue to develop Tandem further and bring our green mission to life – Banking for a Greener Future.”

Tandem Bank is hoping to become the UK’s greener digital bank.

New appointment Adi Kadle joins from JPMorgan, where he was the global technology head for the Markets FX and OTC Derivatives business. He has a keen interest in sustainability and philanthropy, having led initiatives such as JPMorgan’s Go-Green programme.

He said: “Tandem’s mission is unique and I’m confident that we can make our app and the green hub the industry benchmarks of excellence. Our goal is to pave the way for building a truly green digital bank of the future, where sustainability and innovation go hand in hand.”

