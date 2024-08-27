You are here: Home - News -

News

Responsible Group rebrands to Royal London Equity Release

by:
  • 27/08/2024
  • 0
Responsible Group rebrands to Royal London Equity Release
Later life lender and broker Responsible Group has been rebranded to Royal London Equity Release following the completion of its acquisition by Royal London.

The acquisition of Responsible Group was completed at the end of January.

The addition of Responsible Life, the broking arm, and Responsible Lending, the product provider, allows Royal London to strengthen its support for its advisers and customers who are looking for a broad range of funding options in retirement, the firm said.

 

Growing importance of housing wealth

Susie Logan, group chief marketing officer at Royal London, said: “Royal London is passionate about improving choice and offering solutions for customers at all life stages, including funding for later life needs. We believe housing wealth will increasingly become a key component of holistic financial planning and the move to a single brand will increase our visibility in the market.

“While the brand is changing, the same teams will continue to deliver the exceptional service they’re known for, providing continuity to customers and advisers.”

Chris Flowers (pictured), intermediary sales director at Royal London Equity Release, said: “We have been providing the Royal London Equity Release product range to later life lending customers since April 2023.

“This development sees our branding unify with Royal London, making it easier for customers and advisers to identify us alongside our products whilst providing the same great products and service.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.