Responsible Group rebrands to Royal London Equity Release

Later life lender and broker Responsible Group has been rebranded to Royal London Equity Release following the completion of its acquisition by Royal London.

The acquisition of Responsible Group was completed at the end of January.

The addition of Responsible Life, the broking arm, and Responsible Lending, the product provider, allows Royal London to strengthen its support for its advisers and customers who are looking for a broad range of funding options in retirement, the firm said.

Growing importance of housing wealth

Susie Logan, group chief marketing officer at Royal London, said: “Royal London is passionate about improving choice and offering solutions for customers at all life stages, including funding for later life needs. We believe housing wealth will increasingly become a key component of holistic financial planning and the move to a single brand will increase our visibility in the market.

“While the brand is changing, the same teams will continue to deliver the exceptional service they’re known for, providing continuity to customers and advisers.”

Chris Flowers (pictured), intermediary sales director at Royal London Equity Release, said: “We have been providing the Royal London Equity Release product range to later life lending customers since April 2023.

“This development sees our branding unify with Royal London, making it easier for customers and advisers to identify us alongside our products whilst providing the same great products and service.”