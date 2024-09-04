You are here: Home - News -

News

Phoebus partners with OMS Originations

by:
  • 04/09/2024
  • 0
Phoebus partners with OMS Originations
Mortgage and savings software provider Phoebus has partnered One Mortgage System (OMS) Originations.

This partnership will provide lenders and building societies with a seamless, end-to-end borrower journey. 

Clients will be able to originate loans through OMS’ lender platform and on completion, they can use the Phoebus originations and migration application programming interface (API) to transfer account data to the Phoebus digital servicing system. 

The firms said this would offer a streamlined mortgage origination process which would benefit all stakeholders across the journey. 

The solution supports a range of lending types, including residential, buy-to-let, bridging, commercial, specialist, second charge and equity release. 

Adam Oldfield (pictured), managing director at Phoebus, said: “OMS is an innovative, forward-thinking fintech that has made great strides in the past year or so and is now a great fit for our strategic partner programme. 

“There are clear synergies between Phoebus and OMS, with both systems at the top of their game in what they do. Lenders and building societies using OMS are likely to be very familiar with Phoebus’ reputation for providing seamless migration, meeting all servicing requirements while providing a first-rate service.” 

Dale Jannels, CEO at OMS, added: “The majority of incumbent mortgage origination technology is outdated and hard to customise. Our mission is to change that for banks, traditional and specialist lenders, plus modern mutuals. Our next generation OMS Originations software allows any lender to make mortgage decisions faster and more efficiently, transforming the buying journey for the consumer and the intermediary. 

“This collaboration with Phoebus enables OMS Originations clients to benefit from a state-of-the-art, end-to-end lending journey.” 

Phoebus and OMS are both associate members of the Open Property Data Association (OPDA), working with the trade body to innovate how technology is used to enable property processes to go through more smoothly and much quicker. 

Oldfield was promoted to managing director of Phoebus Software in June.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.