Phoebus partners with OMS Originations

Mortgage and savings software provider Phoebus has partnered One Mortgage System (OMS) Originations.

This partnership will provide lenders and building societies with a seamless, end-to-end borrower journey.

Clients will be able to originate loans through OMS’ lender platform and on completion, they can use the Phoebus originations and migration application programming interface (API) to transfer account data to the Phoebus digital servicing system.

The firms said this would offer a streamlined mortgage origination process which would benefit all stakeholders across the journey.

The solution supports a range of lending types, including residential, buy-to-let, bridging, commercial, specialist, second charge and equity release.

Adam Oldfield (pictured), managing director at Phoebus, said: “OMS is an innovative, forward-thinking fintech that has made great strides in the past year or so and is now a great fit for our strategic partner programme.

“There are clear synergies between Phoebus and OMS, with both systems at the top of their game in what they do. Lenders and building societies using OMS are likely to be very familiar with Phoebus’ reputation for providing seamless migration, meeting all servicing requirements while providing a first-rate service.”

Dale Jannels, CEO at OMS, added: “The majority of incumbent mortgage origination technology is outdated and hard to customise. Our mission is to change that for banks, traditional and specialist lenders, plus modern mutuals. Our next generation OMS Originations software allows any lender to make mortgage decisions faster and more efficiently, transforming the buying journey for the consumer and the intermediary.

“This collaboration with Phoebus enables OMS Originations clients to benefit from a state-of-the-art, end-to-end lending journey.”

Phoebus and OMS are both associate members of the Open Property Data Association (OPDA), working with the trade body to innovate how technology is used to enable property processes to go through more smoothly and much quicker.

Oldfield was promoted to managing director of Phoebus Software in June.