You are here: Home - News -

News

Two out of five first-time buyers struggle to understand their mortgage options

by:
  • 04/09/2024
  • 0
Two out of five first-time buyers struggle to understand their mortgage options
A total of 41% of five first-time buyers struggle to understand the mortgage options available to them, new research suggests.

The findings by Moneybox were based on a survey of 500 first-time buyers who have bought a property in the past two years.

It also found that two fifths found it difficult to secure a mortgage suitable for their financial situation, while – of those who faced difficulties – 39% regretted not using a mortgage broker.

In addition, 43% said they wished that they had spent more time researching the mortgage options available to them.

 

Best mortgage outcomes

Felicity Holloway, head of mortgages at Moneybox, said: “Buying a home is the biggest financial commitment most of us will make in life, so it’s understandable that so many first-time buyers are calling out for more guidance and support throughout their homebuying journey.

“Yet, our research shows that a surprising number of people are not using the services of a mortgage broker, and so are missing out on freely available expertise and guidance that could prove to be invaluable in helping them achieve the best outcomes possible.

“We also know first-hand that even among those who engage a broker, many wait until they’ve had an offer on a property accepted.

“It’s disappointing, but perhaps not surprising, to see that eight out of 10 of the recently successful homebuyers we surveyed said that, in retrospect, there are certain things they wish they had done differently.”

 

More financial support

The survey went on to suggest that 37% believe there need to be greater financial support for first-time buyers.

This includes more government support.

Many first-time buyers continue to struggle to get onto the property ladder and end up needing the help of the Bank of Mum and Dad.

Separate findings by the property group Savills suggested the Bank of Mum and Dad is a big provider of such financial assistance, with around £30bn to be expected to be gifted to first-time buyers in the next three years.

Meanwhile, the Moneybox research went on to reveal that a total of 28% of first-time buyers felt more needs to be done to help people find a suitable mortgage broker.

Finding a suitable solicitor and surveyor is also an issue, with 27% saying they would value guidance in these areas.

Holloway added: “As an industry, we must do more to break down the barriers that are preventing people from finding the information they need and to support them in making financial decisions throughout their homebuying journey with greater confidence.

“What more can be done to engage and support first-time buyers earlier in their homebuying journey? How can we collectively better educate this community on the services available and how they can help? How can we ensure greater transparency around the perceived differences between different broker business models i.e., free or fee-paying, to ensure brokers services are better underwood and accessible to all?

“These simple steps could make a huge difference to the lives of the next generation of homebuyers in the UK.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/