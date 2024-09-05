You are here: Home - News -

News

Guardian CEO to step down

by:
  • 05/09/2024
  • 0
Guardian CEO to step down
Katya MacLean, Guardian's chief executive, is set to leave the insurance provider at the end of September.

MacLean (pictured), who has held the position of CEO for five years, wants to leave the company before its next phase of growth, taking time off to travel.

Under her direction, the business has grown sales year-on-year, with a 40% rise recorded in 2023 and more than £15m in claims paid out.

 

From start-up to maturity

MacLean joined the protection challenger in October. Prior to Guardian’s launch in 2018, she carried out a variety of roles, including proposition director, until her appointment as chief executive five years ago.

“It’s been the best of jobs and an absolute privilege to lead Guardian with all its wonderful people who fizz with energy, ideas and emotional warmth,” said MacLean.

“As the business reaches this stage in its maturity, it was a natural point for me to either commit to the next big phase over many years or take a break and let someone else lead the next chapter for the company.

“With my children reaching adulthood, the chance to take a break to see the world has proved too tempting. I am so pleased with what we’ve achieved together so far and look forward to watching Guardian’s continued growth,” she added.

Peter Mann, Guardian’s executive chair, said: “We’re all very sad to see Katya go. She’s been an inspirational leader for our challenger brand. We wish Katya all the very best on her travels and future challenges.”

Mann will lead the executive team on an interim basis while the recruitment process to find a permanent CEO takes place.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.