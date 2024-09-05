Guardian CEO to step down

Katya MacLean, Guardian's chief executive, is set to leave the insurance provider at the end of September.

MacLean (pictured), who has held the position of CEO for five years, wants to leave the company before its next phase of growth, taking time off to travel.

Under her direction, the business has grown sales year-on-year, with a 40% rise recorded in 2023 and more than £15m in claims paid out.

From start-up to maturity

MacLean joined the protection challenger in October. Prior to Guardian’s launch in 2018, she carried out a variety of roles, including proposition director, until her appointment as chief executive five years ago.

“It’s been the best of jobs and an absolute privilege to lead Guardian with all its wonderful people who fizz with energy, ideas and emotional warmth,” said MacLean.

“As the business reaches this stage in its maturity, it was a natural point for me to either commit to the next big phase over many years or take a break and let someone else lead the next chapter for the company.

“With my children reaching adulthood, the chance to take a break to see the world has proved too tempting. I am so pleased with what we’ve achieved together so far and look forward to watching Guardian’s continued growth,” she added.

Peter Mann, Guardian’s executive chair, said: “We’re all very sad to see Katya go. She’s been an inspirational leader for our challenger brand. We wish Katya all the very best on her travels and future challenges.”

Mann will lead the executive team on an interim basis while the recruitment process to find a permanent CEO takes place.