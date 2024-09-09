You are here: Home - News -

Conveybuddy appoints Innes as operations head

  • 09/09/2024
Recently launched conveyancing distributor Conveybuddy has hired Amy Innes (pictured) as its head of operations.

She joins the firm from iPlace Global, where she worked as panel manager for just over a year and created and carried out strategies for its B2B and B2C propositions.

Before that, Innes spent almost a decade at Broker Conveyancing as a senior account manager, where she created “strong relationships with mortgage advisers and conveyancers”.

Conveybuddy brought out its conveyancing portal last week, leveraging technology that aims to enable cost savings that can be passed on to customers.

The company has fixed referral fees paid the week after exchange on purchase cases and the week after on remortgages. It says it aims to offer “full transparency of fees at quotation for the client”.

The firm also does not take a large slice of fees.

Harpal Singh, CEO of Conveybuddy, said: “Firstly, it’s great to be working with Amy again after all this time. But also it’s quite a coup to take on a head of ops who completely understands where we fit in the food chain and what’s important to brokers.

“Amy’s excellent relationship management skills and experience will help us gain valuable insight into exactly what intermediaries want, and how to engage with top-class conveyancers.”

Innes added: “I am thrilled to join the team at Conveybuddy and to work alongside Harpal and John again. Once I saw the platform, the pricing and the panel, it didn’t take me long to say yes. I know brokers are going to love it.

“I believe my skill set aligns perfectly with the company vision, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

