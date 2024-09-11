You are here: Home - News -

Fleet Mortgages trims 75% LTV rates

  • 11/09/2024
Fleet Mortgages trims 75% LTV rates
Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Fleet Mortgages has lowered rates on its two- and five-year fixed rate products at 75% LTV.

This applies to products for standard and limited company borrowers, with reductions between 0.15% and 0.3%. 

This includes a two-year fixed with a 3% fee, which is now 4.69%, down from 4.99%. The minimum fee for this product is £750. 

There is also a five-year fixed option with no fee, which is now priced at 5.74%, down from 5.89%. 

Fleet Mortgages said these cuts would support landlord borrowers seeking both short- and long-term mortgage options. 

These changes follow the launch of three house in multiple occupation (HMO) products introduced by the lender last week, as well as reductions to rates on products at 65% and 75% LTV. 

 

Preparing for a ‘busy autumn’ 

Steve Cox (pictured), chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “Last week, we were able to launch new HMO products, plus cut rates right across our three core areas. This week, we are able to announce further rate cuts for those standard and limited company borrowers who are seeking either two- or five-year fixed rate options. 

“As always we seek to complement rates and fee levels, offering no-fee, fixed-fee and percentage fee options right across our range.” 

He added: “Today, we are dropping pricing by between 15 and 30 basis points, offering competitive rates that should aid landlords as they seek to meet affordability and secure the loan sizes they require. 

“The autumn is set to be a busy time for the mortgage market, particularly in terms of remortgage business, and we would urge advisers to contact their regional sales team member to see how Fleet can support their needs and those of their landlord borrowers in the months ahead.” 

