Knowledge Bank has joined forces with BuildLoan to help brokers navigate the self-build market.

The criteria sourcing platform is working with the self-build mortgage specialist to provide brokers with the tools and resources needed to confidently navigate the sector.

The initiative comes amid the evolving landscape of Consumer Duty regulations, which require brokers to demonstrate a higher level of understanding in their recommendations.

In response to the regulations, Knowledge Bank and BuildLoan have joined forces.

Lending criteria for self-build finance

Brokers can use Knowledge Bank to understand the key lending criteria for self-build finance.

They can then contact BuildLoan directly from their Knowledge Bank account to tap into their expertise in finding the right Consumer Duty-compliant solution for their home building client.

The partnership between Knowledge Bank and BuildLoan aims to empower brokers with the tools to expand their offering and capture new business opportunities.

Nicola Firth, chief executive of Knowledge Bank, said: “We’re excited to partner with BuildLoan at such a pivotal time for both the mortgage industry and the self-build market.

“This partnership will enable brokers to better serve their clients, particularly with the increased scrutiny under Consumer Duty.

“Together, we can help brokers feel confident in the advice they’re providing, while opening the door to more self-build opportunities.”

Raymond Connor, chief executive of BuildLoan, added: “Our mission has always been to make self-build projects accessible and achievable for everyone.

“By partnering with Knowledge Bank, we’re ensuring that mortgage brokers have the support they need to guide their clients through the self-build process, from securing finance to completing their dream homes.”