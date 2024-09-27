Skipton BS lowers rates on 75 mortgage products including Track Record mortgage

Skipton Building Society will reduce 75 mortgage products from next week, including its Track Record mortgage.

The lender’s Track Record mortgage, which aims to get “trapped renters” onto the property ladder, will be cut by up to 0.15% to its lowest ever rate of 5.29%.

Skipton Building Society’s first-time buyer residential purchase five-year fixed rate at 90% loan to value (LTV) with £1,500 cashback is falling by 0.36% to 4.89%.

The firm’s residential purchase five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £2,995 fee is decreasing by 0.16% to 3.99%.

Skipton Building Society’s residential purchase two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee is lowering by 0.12% to 5.34%.

Jennifer Lloyd (pictured), head of mortgage products and proposition at Skipton Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to announce 75 rate reductions across our mortgage range at various LTVs and product types.

“Alongside these reductions is Track Record, which is also seeing another decrease, taking it to its lowest ever rate, which adds to the great enhancements announced recently to open the doors to even more trapped renters.”

The changes to the products will come into force from 9am on 30 September.