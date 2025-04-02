user.first_name
Menu

News

Virgin Money increases purchase, remortgage and PT rates

Virgin Money increases purchase, remortgage and PT rates
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
April 2, 2025
Updated:
April 2, 2025
High street lender Virgin Money will up select purchase, remortgage and product transfer rates by up to 0.14%.

Virgin Money’s rate changes will come into effect from 3 April.

Within its purchase range, five-year fixed rates at 65%, 75% and 85% loan to value (LTV) will rise by up to 0.1%.

Five-year fixed shared ownership rates at 85% LTV will go up by around 0.04%, while its five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV for loans over £1m will increase by 0.14% to 4.58%.

Select Virgin Money Own New five-year fixed rates will rise by up to 0.1% and its Retrofit Boost five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee will go up by 0.05%.

On the remortgage side, Virgin Money’s five-year fixed rates at 65% and 75% LTV will increase by up to 0.08%, its five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV for loans over £1m will be priced at 4.5%, and the Retrofit Boost five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee will go up by 0.05%.

Sponsored

Are you up to date with the latest vulnerability requirements?

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Within its product transfer range, five-year fixed rates at 65% and 75% LTV will increase by up to 0.1%.

Last week, the firm cut select rates by up to 0.23%.

Related
View All

News

Cambridge BS reports £305m in new mortgage lending in 2024

Cambridge BS reports £305m in new mortgage lending in 2024

News

Guardian names Hood as CEO

Guardian names Hood as CEO

News

Investec halves HNW mortgage fees

Investec halves HNW mortgage fees

News

Coventry BS joins Iress’ Lender Connect

Coventry BS joins Iress’ Lender Connect

View All
Tags:
mortgage rates
product transfer
purchase
remortgage
Virgin Money