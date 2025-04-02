Virgin Money increases purchase, remortgage and PT rates

High street lender Virgin Money will up select purchase, remortgage and product transfer rates by up to 0.14%.

Virgin Money’s rate changes will come into effect from 3 April.

Within its purchase range, five-year fixed rates at 65%, 75% and 85% loan to value (LTV) will rise by up to 0.1%.

Five-year fixed shared ownership rates at 85% LTV will go up by around 0.04%, while its five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV for loans over £1m will increase by 0.14% to 4.58%.

Select Virgin Money Own New five-year fixed rates will rise by up to 0.1% and its Retrofit Boost five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee will go up by 0.05%.

On the remortgage side, Virgin Money’s five-year fixed rates at 65% and 75% LTV will increase by up to 0.08%, its five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV for loans over £1m will be priced at 4.5%, and the Retrofit Boost five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee will go up by 0.05%.

Within its product transfer range, five-year fixed rates at 65% and 75% LTV will increase by up to 0.1%.

Last week, the firm cut select rates by up to 0.23%.