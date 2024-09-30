Smartr365 hires Flint as CRO

Mortgage broker platform Smartr365 has hired Ben Flint to the role of chief revenue officer.

Flint has a background in founding and leading successful B2B companies across sectors and countries including Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

He will lead the sales and customer success teams with the objective of forming partnerships with major mortgage networks, clubs, broker firms and lenders.

Smartr365 described Flint as having an “innovative mindset, combined with a passion for transforming traditional practices,” which the firm said will put him in a good position to drive its next phase of growth.

Earlier this month, Smartr365 revealed it had updated its API integration with Halifax for brokers submitting a decision in principle.