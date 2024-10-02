The Mortgage Mum partners with women investment app Propelle

Brokerage The Mortgage Mum has entered a partnership with newly launched investment platform for women, Propelle.

The partnership means Propelle will refer its users to The Mortgage Mum if they are in need of mortgage advice.

The Propelle app was launched on 25 September and has been designed to give women the tools, education and community they need to gain financial freedom and seek investment opportunities.

It was founded by Ayesha Ofori, a former executive director and wealth adviser at Goldman Sachs.

Ofori said: “Mortgages were deliberately the first area we decided to work on, because it’s something women are repeatedly asking us for. They don’t know who to turn to and they don’t know where to go.

“They need someone they can trust, and so we wanted to give them great people that we can recommend that they work with.”

Propelle was created to help close the gender wealth gap and give women more control over their financial futures.

It has raised more than £1.2m of pre-seed funding, and most of its recent investors have been women. Its backers include Tamara Lohan, founder of boutique hotel booking service Mr and Mrs Smith, Maxine Laceby, founder of Absolute Collagen, and Lucy Demery, managing director of fintech investment banking at Barclays.

Stefan Bollinger, co-head of wealth management for EMEA at Goldman Sachs, and Jim Garman, global head of real estate investing at Goldman Sachs, are also among the investors of Propelle.

Sarah Tucker (pictured), founder and CEO of The Mortgage Mum, said: “Propelle feels like a really exciting company for us to partner with right now. Their values align with ours, and their movement is one we want to contribute to alongside our own.

“Women are so powerful when they come together, and I have a feeling that this is going to be a significant milestone moment for Propelle, and for us.”

Earlier this year, Tucker became the CEO of The Mortgage Mum after co-founder Jamie Lewis departed the business.